PESCO recovers million of rupees from illegal electricity materials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered illegal electricity material worth millions of rupees during a surprise raid conducted on University model town Nasir Bagh road here on Sunday.

SDO Warsak-II sub division Khalid Khan along with PESCO teams and Police conducted raid on university model town Nasir Bagh road Peshawar where it was found that 11 KV lines of electricity are illegally installed in the town.

From a plot inside town ship around nine 100 KVA and one, 200 KVA transformers, 2100 meters illegal conductor recovered.

More over the accused had also erected 10 illegal HT poles for this purpose. The accused provided two fake demand notices each of worth of Rs 1.6 million.

The confiscated transformers were immediately shifted to police station Nasir Bagh and police filed FIR against the accused and started investigation.