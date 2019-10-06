UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Recovers Million Of Rupees From Illegal Electricity Materials

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:40 PM

PESCO recovers million of rupees from illegal electricity materials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered illegal electricity material worth millions of rupees during a surprise raid conducted on University model town Nasir Bagh road here on Sunday.

SDO Warsak-II sub division Khalid Khan along with PESCO teams and Police conducted raid on university model town Nasir Bagh road Peshawar where it was found that 11 KV lines of electricity are illegally installed in the town.

From a plot inside town ship around nine 100 KVA and one, 200 KVA transformers, 2100 meters illegal conductor recovered.

More over the accused had also erected 10 illegal HT poles for this purpose. The accused provided two fake demand notices each of worth of Rs 1.6 million.

The confiscated transformers were immediately shifted to police station Nasir Bagh and police filed FIR against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Police Station Company Road Nasir Bagh Sunday FIR Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council launches ..

11 minutes ago

Gargash, GCC Secretary-General discuss regional is ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

1 hour ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.