Pesco recovers over one million rupees dues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has accelerated drive against power theft and defaulters in the province, recovering Rs1.1 million dues in Swabi division on Thursday.

According to the company's spokesman on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive for recovery of dues had been expedited and as per directives Pesco teams of Chota Lahore and Thordher sub divisions of Swabi-2 Division recovered Rs1.

1 million from 81 defaulters in Swabi division.

Similarly, he added, power supply to other 16 consumers had been disconnected and material removed from the premises over non-payment of outstanding dues.

He said that drive would continue indiscriminately throughout the province in the larger interest of the nation.