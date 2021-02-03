Pesco recovers over Rs 1 million dues in Swab-2 division

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has accelerated drive against defaulters and recovered over Rs1.0 million dues in Swabi-2 circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has accelerated drive against defaulters and recovered over Rs1.0 million dues in Swabi-2 circle.

The spokesman said implementing the directives, the Pesco teams took action against defaulters and it recovered over 11 lacs from 81 defaulters.

Similarly power supply to other 16 other consumers was also disconnected due to non-payment of arrears.