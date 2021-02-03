UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Recovers Over Rs 1 Million Dues In Swab-2 Division

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:19 PM

Pesco recovers over Rs 1 million dues in Swab-2 division

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has accelerated drive against defaulters and recovered over Rs1.0 million dues in Swabi-2 circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has accelerated drive against defaulters and recovered over Rs1.0 million dues in Swabi-2 circle.

The spokesman said implementing the directives, the Pesco teams took action against defaulters and it recovered over 11 lacs from 81 defaulters.

Similarly power supply to other 16 other consumers was also disconnected due to non-payment of arrears.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Circle From Million

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

21 minutes ago

PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

33 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue diplomatic support to Kashmir ..

1 minute ago

JI women stage rally to show solidarity with Kashm ..

1 minute ago

Certain areas to witness power suspension due to m ..

1 minute ago

AJK all set to observe nation-wide Kashmir Solidar ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.