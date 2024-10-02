PESCO recovers over Rs 19bln; removes 87,000 illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) claimed to have recovered Rs 19.31 billion rupees from defaulters and Rs 2.76 billion from pilferers in one year.

Releasing its annual report here, the company said that more than 87,000 illegal connections were removed in last one year.

Similarly, cases were registered against 36,583 people for using direct hooks and 10,490 people were booked on the spot for electricity theft and non-payment of bills.

It further said that action was also taken against 53 employees of PESCO for facilitating the electricity thieves.

APP/adi