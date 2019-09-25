Pesco recovers RS 1.24 million from defaulters

UrduPoint.com
Wed 25th September 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Corporation ( Pesco ) Hazara-1 Circle Task Force has recovered Rs. 1.24 million from defaulters in its ongoing crackdown against power pilferage.

During operation 164 meters were checked and 53 defective meters replaced.

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and Recovery of dues, has been geared up throughout the province.

In this regard Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad .According to details Pesco Task Forces of Hazara-1 Circle checked 453 meters in the areas of city sub division Abbottabad and 53 defective meters were replaced.

Combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was also carried and defective meters replaced.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face huge financial losses & line losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

