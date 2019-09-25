UrduPoint.com
PESCO Recovers Rs 1.24 Mln From Defaulters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Hazara-1 Circle Task Force in various crackdowns against illegal hooks and defaulters on Wednesday here recovered Rs 1.24 million from defaulters and replaced 53 defective meters.

PESCO spokesman said that Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and checked 453 meters in the areas of city sub division Abbottabad.

53 defective meters were replaced, 12 meters set right while a total Rs 1.24 recovered from defaulters.

Meanwhile combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was carried out. PESCO warned strict legal action against illegal consumers of electricity and asked defaulters to clear their dues to avoid any inconvenience.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

