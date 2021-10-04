UrduPoint.com

PESCO Recovers Rs 1.264mln From Hangu

Mon 04th October 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, the task force teams of Hangu Division carried out a grand operation in the areas of Tall subdivision and recovered Rs.1.053 million from 91 domestic defaulters and Rs.0.211 million from 32 Industrial and Commercial consumers, a PESCO statement said on Monday.

The teams also disconnected power supply to 14 defaulters on non- payment of Rs. 1.

156 million. FIRs against 12 power pilferers and defaulters were also lodged in the police stations concerned.

The statement said the drive against illegal consumption of electricity and direct hooks will continue across the province.

The PESCO has also warned power pilferers to stop the illegal practice in the larger interest of the nation, due to which the company has to face financial and line losses and the distribution system gets overloaded.

