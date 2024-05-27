PESCO Recovers Rs 15bln From Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) During the ongoing operation against power pilferers and defaulters, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) claimed to have recovered Rs 15 billion from defaulters and imposed Rs 02 billion fine on pilferers during last eight months.
The spokesman of PESCO said here Monday that the joint operations were conducted with full support of provincial government, FIA and Police.
He said during the ongoing operation since September 7, more than 66,000 illegal connections have been disconnected, 20,000 cases registered, 7,389 electricity thieves arrested on the spot.
