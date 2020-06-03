Pesco recovers Rs. 1.67mln from Mardan Circle defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle on Wednesday took action against power pilferers and outstanding dues and recovered Rs.1.67 million from defaulters.

Pesco spokesman said Rs.1.41 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.16 million from commercial consumers while Rs.0.5 million were recovered from industrial consumers.

The Pesco teams also removed 7 direct hooks while 7 meters disconnected for nonpayment of dues. The teams replaced 7 tampered meters and shifted 38 meters to poles.

The spokesman said drive against illegal consumption of electricity and direct hooks will continue till achieving desired results.

He said due to power pilferage Pesco has to face financial & line losses on one hand and on the other hand the whole distribution system gets overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break- downs.