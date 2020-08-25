PESCO recovers Rs 2.14 mln in Bannu

Speeding up efforts against power pilferers, PESCO's Task force of Bannu Circle recovered Rs.2.14 million from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Speeding up efforts against power pilferers, PESCO's Task force of Bannu Circle recovered Rs.2.14 million from defaulters.

According to PESCO authorities, the teams also removed 129 meters due to non payment and 121direct hooks during raids conducted in various areas of the city.

PESCO has warned stern action against power pilferers and said these illegal practices are the reason behind line losses and overburdening of supply system leading to frequent power breakdowns.