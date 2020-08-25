UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Recovers Rs 2.14 Mln In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

PESCO recovers Rs 2.14 mln in Bannu

Speeding up efforts against power pilferers, PESCO's Task force of Bannu Circle recovered Rs.2.14 million from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Speeding up efforts against power pilferers, PESCO's Task force of Bannu Circle recovered Rs.2.14 million from defaulters.

According to PESCO authorities, the teams also removed 129 meters due to non payment and 121direct hooks during raids conducted in various areas of the city.

PESCO has warned stern action against power pilferers and said these illegal practices are the reason behind line losses and overburdening of supply system leading to frequent power breakdowns.

Related Topics

Bannu Circle From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Former U-19 player Muhammad Waqas sent to jail

6 minutes ago

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

24 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

24 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

38 minutes ago

IGP visits city area, briefed on Muharram security ..

2 minutes ago

Spain calls in army to help fight pandemic: PM

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.