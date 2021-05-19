PESCO recovers Rs 3.787m from defaulter in Mardan Circle

The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during its ongoing drive against illegal consumption of electricity and outstanding dues on Wednesday recovered Rs.3.787 million from defaulters in Mardan Circle

A PESCO statement said Rs 2.39 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.23 million from commercial consumers while Rs 0.

50 million were recovered from Industrial consumers.

During the drive 35 direct hooks were removed and 13 meters confiscated due to nonpayment of dues. Besides, 19 tampered meters were replaced and 30 electricity meters shifted to poles.

It said drive against illegal consumption of electricity would continue across the province and warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the PESCO.