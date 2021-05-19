UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Recovers Rs 3.787m From Defaulter In Mardan Circle

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:31 PM

PESCO recovers Rs 3.787m from defaulter in Mardan Circle

The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during its ongoing drive against illegal consumption of electricity and outstanding dues on Wednesday recovered Rs.3.787 million from defaulters in Mardan Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during its ongoing drive against illegal consumption of electricity and outstanding dues on Wednesday recovered Rs.3.787 million from defaulters in Mardan Circle.

A PESCO statement said Rs 2.39 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.23 million from commercial consumers while Rs 0.

50 million were recovered from Industrial consumers.

During the drive 35 direct hooks were removed and 13 meters confiscated due to nonpayment of dues. Besides, 19 tampered meters were replaced and 30 electricity meters shifted to poles.

It said drive against illegal consumption of electricity would continue across the province and warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the PESCO.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates low-cost family flats for labourers ..

9 minutes ago

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

22 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

32 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

33 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

34 minutes ago

Turkish envoy to attend ceremony regarding World H ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.