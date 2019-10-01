UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Recovers Rs 6.09m From Mardan Circle

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Pesco recovers Rs 6.09m from Mardan Circle

Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, task forces took actions against power pilferage and recovery of dues, said a Pesco press release on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, task forces took actions against power pilferage and recovery of dues, said a Pesco press release on Tuesday.

The Pesco task force of Mardan Circle recovered Rs.6.09 Million from defaulters. Giving details of recovery it said Rs4.40 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs1.02 million from commercial consumers, Rs0.313 million from Industrial consumers while Rs.0.20million were recovered from permanent defaulters.

The task forces also removed 14 direct hooks and 30 meters were removed for nonpayment of dues. 20 tampered meters were also replaced while 26 meters shifted to poles.

Pesco said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue. It warned the consumers to avoid power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation as it causes financial & line losses to the company and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Mardan Circle From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

ADNOC Group CEO awarded &#039;New Silk Road CEO of ..

6 minutes ago

MBR Creative Sports Award announce International S ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Officer Dies After ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Court Sentences Rouhani's Brother to 5 Yea ..

3 minutes ago

One Dead, 10 Injured in Attack in Kuopio, Finland ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 175.47 points ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.