Pesco recovers Rs 6.09m from Mardan Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, task forces took actions against power pilferage and recovery of dues, said a Pesco press release on Tuesday.

The Pesco task force of Mardan Circle recovered Rs.6.09 Million from defaulters. Giving details of recovery it said Rs4.40 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs1.02 million from commercial consumers, Rs0.313 million from Industrial consumers while Rs.0.20million were recovered from permanent defaulters.

The task forces also removed 14 direct hooks and 30 meters were removed for nonpayment of dues. 20 tampered meters were also replaced while 26 meters shifted to poles.

Pesco said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue. It warned the consumers to avoid power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation as it causes financial & line losses to the company and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.