PESCO recovers Rs 8.5 m pending dues from Dera City division

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) staff recovered Rs 8.5 million pending dues from the consumers in Dera City division within two days.

According to a PESCO official, the ongoing campaign against the ‘Kunda mafia’ and recovery from defaulters was in full swing in Dera Ismail Khan under the leadership of Dera Circle Superintending Engineer Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur.

He said the SDOs and PESCO staff have done effective operations in this regard collecting tens of millions rupees from defaulters.

He said the PESCO team led by XEN City Division Engineer Fida Muhammad Mehsud recovered Rs 8.5 million and deposited this amount in national treasury.

Moreover, the XEN City Division also sent letters to the police stations concerned for registration of cases against 12 electricity thieves.

The power supply to Daraban and Darazinda feeders, with over 80 percent losses, has been disconnected. Besides, the power supply to Tribal Textile Mills feeder has also been disconnected from the grid station due to the pending dues of Rs 68.3 million. Likewise, the power supply was suspended from transformers to different areas including Minzabad, Fatima Town and Iqbal Town due to pending dues.

About 200 direct hooks (Kundas) were removed during last two days, he said.