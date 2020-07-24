Pesco recovers Rs0.69m; registers 17 FIRs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The task forces of Pesco have geared up its actions against illegal consumption of electricity and defaulters throughout the province, Pesco said on Friday.

In this connection the task force of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs.0.69 million from defaulters. During action 35 direct hooks were also removed.

The actions were taken in areas of City 2 division DI Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division where 17 FIRs were also registered against the power pilferers.

It said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation. Due to the practice, Pesco has to face financial and line losses and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.