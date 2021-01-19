Pesco recovers Rs1.24 million, replaces 45 defective meters in Hazara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered Rs1.24 million from defaulters in Abbottabad and Haripur districts during ongoing drive for recovery of arrears.

The company's spokesman said that Hazara circle teams along with Pesco police checked various areas and replaced 45 defective meters on the spot.

The operation against power stealers intensified in the province and Pesco spokesman maintained that it would continue till achieving the desired results.

He said that power theft not only caused massive financial losses besides overloading power distribution system that sometimes leads to tripping breakdowns.