UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Recovers Rs1.24 Million, Replaces 45 Defective Meters In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Pesco recovers Rs1.24 million, replaces 45 defective meters in Hazara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered Rs1.24 million from defaulters in Abbottabad and Haripur districts during ongoing drive for recovery of arrears.

The company's spokesman said that Hazara circle teams along with Pesco police checked various areas and replaced 45 defective meters on the spot.

The operation against power stealers intensified in the province and Pesco spokesman maintained that it would continue till achieving the desired results.

He said that power theft not only caused massive financial losses besides overloading power distribution system that sometimes leads to tripping breakdowns.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Abbottabad Company Circle Haripur From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

UAE reinforces commitment to sustainable developme ..

11 minutes ago

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

25 minutes ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

25 minutes ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

25 minutes ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

28 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.