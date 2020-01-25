UrduPoint.com
PESCO Recovers Rs.1.39mln From Defaulters In Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :PESCO Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle Saturday carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur and recovered Rs1.39 million from defaulters.

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

According to a press release, Task Forces of PESCO Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad rural division and Haripur and checked 28 meters. 13 defective meters were replaced while 16 meters set right and recovered Rs.1.39 million from defaulters.

