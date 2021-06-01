Pesco recovers Rs.2.14 million, removes 129 hooks in Bannu Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The task forces of Pesco in its drive against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery of dues carried out a grand operation in Bannu Circle and removed scores of direct hooks besides recovering hefty amount from defaulters.

A Pesco press release on Tuesday said the task forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs.0.69 million from defaulters and removed 26 direct hooks from main lines.

The task force of Bannu-2 Division recovered Rs.0.43 million from the defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks from lines. While the task forces of Tank Division recovered Rs.

0.34 million from defaulters and removed 44 direct hooks from main lines.

The task force also sent the Names of 15 persons to the concerned police stations for lodging FIRs against them for power pilferage.

The task forces of Lakki Division recovered Rs. 0.76 million from defaulters and removed 58 direct hooks.

The Pesco said drive against illegal consumption of electricity will continue across the province and warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the company.