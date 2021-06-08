UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Recovers Rs2.14m, Removes 223 Hooks In Southern Divisions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:49 PM

PESCO recovers Rs2.14m, removes 223 hooks in southern divisions

The task forces of PESCO on Tuesday took actions against power pilferers and defaulters in City Division D I Khan and Bannu district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The task forces of PESCO on Tuesday took actions against power pilferers and defaulters in City Division D I Khan and Bannu district.

During the operation, the PESCO task forces recovered Rs.0.6 million from defaulters and removed 26 direct hooks from the main lines in DI Khan City Division.

The PESCO said the task forces of Bannu-2 Division recovered Rs 0.43 million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks. The task force of Tank Division recovered Rs 0.

34million and removed 44 direct hooks.

The teams recommended the Names of 15 persons to relevant police stations for registering FIRs against them.

The task forces of Lakki Division recovered Rs 0.76 million from defaulters and removed 58 direct hooks from the main lines.

It said drive against power pilferers will continue across the province, warning the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the company.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Company Tank I Khan From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

7 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

8 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

13 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

21 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

21 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.