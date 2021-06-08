PESCO recovers Rs2.14m, removes 223 hooks in southern divisions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The task forces of PESCO on Tuesday took actions against power pilferers and defaulters in City Division D I Khan and Bannu district

During the operation, the PESCO task forces recovered Rs.0.6 million from defaulters and removed 26 direct hooks from the main lines in DI Khan City Division.

The PESCO said the task forces of Bannu-2 Division recovered Rs 0.43 million from defaulters and removed 38 direct hooks. The task force of Tank Division recovered Rs 0.

34million and removed 44 direct hooks.

The teams recommended the Names of 15 persons to relevant police stations for registering FIRs against them.

The task forces of Lakki Division recovered Rs 0.76 million from defaulters and removed 58 direct hooks from the main lines.

It said drive against power pilferers will continue across the province, warning the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the company.