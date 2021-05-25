PESCO recovers Rs.4.02mln from Mardan Circles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Following directives of the Chief Executive, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has geared up its actions against power pilferage and recovery of outstanding dues across the province.

A PESCO press release Tuesday said its task forces of Mardan-1 Division recovered Rs.2.16 million from defaulters of which Rs1.

13 million were recovered from domestic consumers as Assessment Charge.

The teams also replaced 9 tampered electricity meters and removed 25 direct hooks in the area. Furthermore, 9 electricity meters were confiscated over nonpayment of dues.

The Names of 16 persons were sent to police stations for lodging FIRs against them for connecting direct hooks to LT lines.

The task force of Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs.1.86 Million from defaulters and removed 11 direct hooks in the area.