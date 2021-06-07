PESCO recovers Rs4.345m, removes 171 hooks in Mardan-1 Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The task force of PESCO on Monday took actions against power pilferers and defaulters in Mardan-1 Division.

During the operation, the PESCO task forces recovered Rs.2.8 million from defaulters and replaced 9 tampered meters.

PESCO said the task forces also removed 67 direct hooks and confiscated 9 meters for nonpayment of the dues.

The teams recommended the Names of 28 persons to relevant police stations for registering FIRs against them. The task forces of Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs.0.95 Million from defaulters and removed 104 direct hooks from the main lines.

At Takhtbai Division, the task forces recovered Rs. 1.545290 from disconnected and defaulting consumers.

It said drive against power pilferers will continue across the province, warning the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the company.