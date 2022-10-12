UrduPoint.com

PESCO Registered Over 20,000 FIRs Against Power Pilferers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PESCO registered over 20,000 FIRs against power pilferers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has taken many initiatives including setting of police stations, registration of FIRs, removing illegal hooks and imposing fine to control power pilferage and line losses.

Official sources told APP here that three PESCO police stations have already been established besides registering of over 20,000 FIRs against the power pilferers since 2013 to 2022.

Fine of over Rs200 million has been recovered through registration of FIRs, they said.

They said Task Force has also been set up for removing direct hooks and more than 70,000 consumers have been converted from such hooks, tempered meters, sluggish meters to metered supply of electricity during the last three years.

The percentage of administrative losses was recorded as 16.16 per cent in 2018-19, 18.93 per cent in 2019-20, 18.25 per cent in 2020-21 and 17.62 per cent in 2021-22.

/395

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Company Fine From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.