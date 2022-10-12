PESCO registered over 20,000 FIRs against power pilferers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has taken many initiatives including setting of police stations, registration of FIRs, removing illegal hooks and imposing fine to control power pilferage and line losses.

Official sources told APP here that three PESCO police stations have already been established besides registering of over 20,000 FIRs against the power pilferers since 2013 to 2022.

Fine of over Rs200 million has been recovered through registration of FIRs, they said.

They said Task Force has also been set up for removing direct hooks and more than 70,000 consumers have been converted from such hooks, tempered meters, sluggish meters to metered supply of electricity during the last three years.

The percentage of administrative losses was recorded as 16.16 per cent in 2018-19, 18.93 per cent in 2019-20, 18.25 per cent in 2020-21 and 17.62 per cent in 2021-22.

/395