PESCO Registers 19 FIRs, Recovers Rs1.09m From Bannu-1 Division

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Following directives of its Chief Executive, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company has geared up its drive against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery of dues across the province.

A PESCO statement said on Monday that the task force of Bannu-1 Division conducted raids at different areas and nabbed 19 persons using direct hooks in the City sub division. The task force got registered FIRs against these persons at the concerned police stations.

The task force also checked areas of Mandara sub division and nabbed 37 persons using direct hooks from the main lines.

The task force also recovered Rs. 1.09 million from the defaulters in the areas of Ghoriwala sub division and provided 77 new electricity connections to consumers.

It said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation that was causing line and financial losses to the PESCO.

More Stories From Pakistan

