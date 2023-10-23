Open Menu

PESCO Removes 11126 Illegal Connections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESCO removes 11126 illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) During the on-going crackdown against power pilferage, the teams of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) had so far removed as many as 11,126 illegal connections and imposed Rs 420.5 million fine.

According to PESCO spokesman 4077 FIRs had been registered and so far 1659 persons had been arrested, adding that 1500 direct hooks were removed during the last week.

