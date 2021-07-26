UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Removes 178 Direct Power Connections

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESCO removes 178 direct power connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has geared up the drive against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues from defaulters throughout the province, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Task Forces of PESCO Bannu Circle carried out raids in the areas of City Division D.I.Khan and removed 22 direct connections and recovered 0.69 million rupees from defaulters.

Two Division 26 direct hooks were removed and Rs.0.43 million were recovered and 04 transformer were disconnected in Bannu due to nonpayment of dues while 72 direct hooks were removed and amount of Rs. 0.35 million was recovered in Karak Division.

Similarly, the Task Forces of Tank Division removed 44 direct hooks and recovered Rs. 0.34 million while 58 direct connections were removed and Rs.0.76 million were recovered in Lakki Division.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Electricity Company Circle Karak Tank From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

5 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

9 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

10 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone, missile attack on Saudi ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

36 minutes ago

Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meanin ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.