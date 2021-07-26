PESCO removes 178 direct power connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has geared up the drive against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues from defaulters throughout the province, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Task Forces of PESCO Bannu Circle carried out raids in the areas of City Division D.I.Khan and removed 22 direct connections and recovered 0.69 million rupees from defaulters.

Two Division 26 direct hooks were removed and Rs.0.43 million were recovered and 04 transformer were disconnected in Bannu due to nonpayment of dues while 72 direct hooks were removed and amount of Rs. 0.35 million was recovered in Karak Division.

Similarly, the Task Forces of Tank Division removed 44 direct hooks and recovered Rs. 0.34 million while 58 direct connections were removed and Rs.0.76 million were recovered in Lakki Division.