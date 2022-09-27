UrduPoint.com

PESCO Removes 1870 Direct Hooks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has recovered Rs.33.6 million from defaulters and removed 1870 direct hooks during an on-going campaign against power theft in the province.

The provincial task force headed by Provincial Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah with the help of PESCO conducted raids against illegal connections and direct hooks from July 18 till date and identified and removed 1870 direct hooks, arrested 90 people over power pilferage and registered cases against 789 people,.

Under the supervision of the Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Gul Nabi Syed, raids led by the respective Deputy Commissioners in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Khyber, Hazara 1, Hazara 2, Bannu in various districts of the province.

A total 2,768 cases of electricity theft were registered while over Rs 31.2 were recovered from defaulters.

Similarly, during the operation, electricity wires and other electrical equipment worth Rs 235,000 were seized.

 Special Secretary Power Tashfeen Haider is supervising the Chief Minister Task Force at the provincial level established in the Department of Energy and Power as performing monitoring duties.

Chairman Chief Minister Task Force Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Gul Nabi Syed hoped that the campaign would help discourage misuse of electricity and recovery from defaulters would overcome the electricity crisis in the province.

