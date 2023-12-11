Open Menu

PESCO Removes 21480 Illegal Connections In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) during its ongoing drive against power pilferage removed as many as 21480 illegal connections across the province and imposed Rs 745.2 million on pilferers.

According to PESCO spokesman, 5007 illegal connections were removed in Peshawar circle, 4228 in Mardan circle, 3549 in Khyber Circle, 2425 in Swat Circle, 2266 in Bannu Circle and 1701 in DI Khan Circle.

The company filed 6112 cases for registration of FIRs against power pilferers and 2823 accused were arrested by the police.

APP/adi

