Pesco removes 22 illegal electricity connections in Sheikh Mohammadi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Task Force accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Tuesday carried out operation in areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder and remove illegal electricity connections.

Pesco teams removed more than 22 direct connections and also inspected electricity meters. FIRs were also registered against consumers for acquiring illegal electricity.

Pesco authorities have warned action against those involved in power pilferage and said that illegal practice is the reason behind overburdening of supply system and financial losses to public exchequer.