UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Removes 22 Illegal Electricity Connections In Sheikh Mohammadi

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pesco removes 22 illegal electricity connections in Sheikh Mohammadi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Task Force accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Tuesday carried out operation in areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder and remove illegal electricity connections.

Pesco teams removed more than 22 direct connections and also inspected electricity meters. FIRs were also registered against consumers for acquiring illegal electricity.

Pesco authorities have warned action against those involved in power pilferage and said that illegal practice is the reason behind overburdening of supply system and financial losses to public exchequer.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity Company

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

32 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

33 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

48 minutes ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

48 minutes ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.