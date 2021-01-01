Pesco removes 23 direct connections in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Officer PESCO drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Friday.

In connections with drive special task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in Majidabad and Dosara localities of Cantonment Sub- Division Mardan and removed 11 direct hooks.

Similarly, 12 directs hooks were removed and 7 defective meters were replaced in Kas Korona of Par Hoti Sub-DivisionAccording to a spokesman of Pesco, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and asked power thieves to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.