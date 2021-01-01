UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Removes 23 Direct Connections In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pesco removes 23 direct connections in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Officer PESCO drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Friday.

In connections with drive special task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in Majidabad and Dosara localities of Cantonment Sub- Division Mardan and removed 11 direct hooks.

Similarly, 12 directs hooks were removed and 7 defective meters were replaced in Kas Korona of Par Hoti Sub-DivisionAccording to a spokesman of Pesco, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and asked power thieves to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Mardan Circle PESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

11 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

29 minutes ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

30 minutes ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

46 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

47 minutes ago

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.