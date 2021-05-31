UrduPoint.com
PESCO Removes 23 Hooks, Recovers Rs 50000 From Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Following directives of the Executive PESCO, the task forces of the company have geared up its drive against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery of dues across the province.

A PESCO statement on Monday said the task forces of Mardan Circle carried out raids in areas of Cantt Subdivision Mardan and removed several direct hooks from the main lines.

The task forces in the areas of Majidabad and Dosara removed 11 direct hooks while in areas of Kasskorona and Par Hoti subdivision 12 direct hooks were disconnected and seven defective meters were replaced.

The teams also recovered Rs. 50000 power pilferers.

It said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which caused financial and line losses to the company.

