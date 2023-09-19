PESCO removes 3047 illegal connections; imposes Rs 124.9mln fine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), during an ongoing operation against power pilferers, have so far removed over 3407 illegal connections and imposed Rs. 124.9 million fine on pilferers.

According to a PESCO spokesman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Qazi Mohammad Tahir, has personally supervised the operation against power theft since the beginning of the operation across the province.

He said that PESCO had submitted applications for registration of FIRs against more than 2608 electricity thieves, adding that the FIRs had been registered against more than 945 accused.

Similarly, several illegal consumers were on the spot and handed over to the police. PESCO urged customers to report electricity theft by calling 118.