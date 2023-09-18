PESCO removes dozens of illegal connections; recovers over Rs 200,000 from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday continued its crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters in the provincial capital and removed dozens of illegal connections.

According to a PESCO spokesman, several illegal connections and direct hooks were removed during operations in Duranpur, Manzoorabad and Vihargoi areas here and complaints were registered against the pilferers in Shahpur police station for registration of FIRs and legal action.

During the operation more than Rs 200,000 were recovered from defaulters, said the official, adding that despite a deficiency of 70 per cent staff in PESCO, the task force was conducting operations day and night against illegal consumers.