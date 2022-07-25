PESCO removes hundreds illegal connections

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams removed hundreds of illegal connections and disconnected four electricity meters for not payment of pending bills worth over Rs 7 lac

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams removed hundreds of illegal connections and disconnected four electricity meters for not payment of pending bills worth over Rs 7 lac.

According to the details, the action was taken following the directions of PESCO XEN rural division Rizwan Ullah Khan.

The PESCO team led by SDO Cantt Sub-Division Muhammad Ayaz Burki conducted a grand operation against the illegal connections in Chah Bamu Shah area.

The PESCO also wrote a letter to Cantt police station for registration of FIRs against 11 electricity thieves.