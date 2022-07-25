PESCO removes hundreds illegal connections

UrduPoint.com

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams removed hundreds of illegal connections and disconnected four electricity meters for not payment of pending bills worth over Rs 7 lac.

According to the details, the action was taken following the directions of PESCO XEN rural division Rizwan Ullah Khan.

The PESCO team led by SDO Cantt Sub-Division Muhammad Ayaz Burki conducted a grand operation against the illegal connections in Chah Bamu Shah area.

The PESCO also wrote a letter to Cantt police station for registration of FIRs against 11 electricity thieves.

