PESCO removes over 700 illegal hooks, Rs 15mln fine imposed on pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :In a grand operation against power pilferers, the teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday removed over 700 illegal direct hooks and imposed a Rs 15 million fine on the accused.

According to PESCO spokesman the grand crackdown against power theft was conducted in collaboration with the district administrations and police, adding that 215 illegal connections were removed in Peshawar, 109 in Khyber, 66 in Mardan, 30 in Hazara-I, 90 in Hazara-II, 94 in Swat, 40 each in Bannu, and Swabi.

The PESCO also filed applications for registration of FIRs against more than 400 people involved in electricity theft, he said, adding that several power pilferers were arrested on the spot and handed over to the police as well.

The spokesman said that with an increase in the crackdowns, many illegal consumers voluntarily removed direct hooks. PESCO urged the masses to report power theft by calling 118.