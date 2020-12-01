Pesco removes scores of tempered meters, direct hooks in Mardan

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday following directives of its Chief Executive conducted operation against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery of dues in Mardan Circl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday following directives of its Chief Executive conducted operation against illegal consumption of electricity and recovery of dues in Mardan Circle.

It said the task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in areas of Ghari Kapora, Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai and Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

The task forces checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks and replaced the tempered meter.

The teams also moved 3 meters to the poles. In areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, 3 tampered meters and four direct hooks were detected.

It said in Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV feeder 5 tampered meters were detected and 2 direct hooksRemoved while in Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams removed 4 direct hooks and detected 4 tempered meters.

The task force officials said stern warnings have been issued to the power pilfers and in future cases would be registered against them.