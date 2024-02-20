PESCO Restores Electricity Supply From All 306 Affected Feeders: Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday restored electricity supply from all the 306 feeders which were affected due to heavy downpour in the province during the last 48 hours.
The spokesman of PESCO said here that 306 feeders were closed due to technical fault caused by rains, adding that PESCO field staff continuously worked in rain and restored the power supply.
PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan personally supervised the restoration works in in Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Swabi regions.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lightning strike damages equipment of Radio Pakistan in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Commission ranks GCU on top with 80% marks2 minutes ago
-
Karakoram highway closed after landsliding2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Murree to review arrangements11 minutes ago
-
ICP holds seminar to strengthen bond between police, journalism11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ICT-15 application introduced for IOS users; to ensure the safety of citizens12 minutes ago
-
PHC quashes cases against former KP Minister Kamran Bangash12 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 14 injured in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA12 minutes ago
-
Three accused of raping transgender arrested12 minutes ago
-
Three suspects involved in illegal Hundi business held12 minutes ago
-
39 kite flyers held12 minutes ago
-
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times today19 minutes ago