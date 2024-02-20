PESCO restores electricity supply from all 306 affected feeders: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday restored electricity supply from all the 306 feeders which were affected due to heavy downpour in the province during the last 48 hours.

The spokesman of PESCO said here that 306 feeders were closed due to technical fault caused by rains, adding that PESCO field staff continuously worked in rain and restored the power supply.

PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan personally supervised the restoration works in in Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Swabi regions.

APP/adi