PESCO restores electricity supply to various feeders in storm affected districts: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here on Thursday said that electricity supply to various districts of the province was restored which was affected due to strong winds and rain storm.

The spokesman of PESCO said that the electricity supply was disconnected from various feeders in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Pabi, Tangi and other areas including Swat due to rains and strong winds.

He said that most of the feeders were tripped due to rain and strong wind, adding that the field staff was put on high alert by PESCO chief Arif Mahmood Saduzai.

The field staff started the power restoration work as soon as the rain stopped and the power supply from several feeders was restored by this morning.

The repair work on the remaining feeders is in progress and will be fully restored soon, the spokesman said and advised the PESCO consumers to contact PESCO Helpline 118 in case of any complaint.