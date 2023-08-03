Open Menu

PESCO Restores Electricity Supply To Various Feeders In Storm Affected Districts: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PESCO restores electricity supply to various feeders in storm affected districts: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here on Thursday said that electricity supply to various districts of the province was restored which was affected due to strong winds and rain storm.

The spokesman of PESCO said that the electricity supply was disconnected from various feeders in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Pabi, Tangi and other areas including Swat due to rains and strong winds.

He said that most of the feeders were tripped due to rain and strong wind, adding that the field staff was put on high alert by PESCO chief Arif Mahmood Saduzai.

The field staff started the power restoration work as soon as the rain stopped and the power supply from several feeders was restored by this morning.

The repair work on the remaining feeders is in progress and will be fully restored soon, the spokesman said and advised the PESCO consumers to contact PESCO Helpline 118 in case of any complaint.

Related Topics

Storm Peshawar Electricity Swat Company Alert Mardan Progress Charsadda Tangi From PESCO Rains

Recent Stories

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

18 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

37 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

5 hours ago
SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

6 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

7 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan