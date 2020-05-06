PESCO restores power supply at Ibrahimzai Division

After the tireless efforts of the staff of PESCO, Hangu Division, the power supply to dozens of villages restored on Wednesday which suspended due to heavy rain, storms at Ibrahimzai Divisio

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : After the tireless efforts of the staff of PESCO, Hangu Division, the power supply to dozens of villages restored on Wednesday which suspended due to heavy rain, storms at Ibrahimzai Division.

PESCO staff led by SDO Chairman Javed Hussain and Vice Chairman Hydro Union Usman Ali restored the damaged power system after several hours of efforts in difficult conditions.

According to the details, the water follow in the river due to heavy rain, storms and strong wind badly damaged the power poles a day earlier.

Flood swept through streets swollen the sanitation in Ibrahimzai sub-division, washed away many power lines and destroyed power systems in the entire division.

Despite lockdown, the PESCO staff restored the damaged system after several hours of efforts.