PESCO Restores Power Supply From Kohat Grid Station: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESCO restores power supply from Kohat grid station: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday restored electricity supply to several feeders connected to the Kohat grid station which was affected due to an incident of fire last night.

The spokesman of PESCO said that in the accident, two control rooms including transformers were also completely damaged due to fire as a result of which the power supply was suspended to Kohat grid station, Gumbat grid station and Cherat grid station.

He said that a total 32 feeders were affected due to the incident, adding that the fire was brought under control by rescue operations last night and rehabilitation operation was started immediately while power supply was restored in the next few hours.

