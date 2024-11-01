Open Menu

PESCO SDO Injured In Gunmen Attack

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESCO SDO injured in gunmen attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Rashid Gari sustained injuries in a gun and physical attack during an operation against power stealers on Friday here.

The PESCO spokesman told media that SDO Abdul Rafah was attacked with a gun after firing by accused Salim and Jawad, residents of Shadbagh Colony on the occasion of removing of direct hocks (kunda) there. The injured PESCO officer was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The electricity of the accused has been disconnected on non-payment of Rs seven lakh outstanding arrears. Later, the spokesman claimed that the accused started power stealing after the disconnection of their power supply. Legal action against the accused started.

Injured Firing Attack Peshawar Electricity Company Rashid Media PESCO

