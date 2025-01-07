Open Menu

PESCO Sets Record By Recovering Rs 905mln From Defaulters In One Month

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has achieved a record recovery of Rs 905 million from defaulters during December 2024, according to the company's spokesperson.

He said here on Tuesday that an average recovery of over Rs 30 million per day was made during the period.

Giving circle wise breakup of the recoveries get said that Peshawar Circle recovered Rs 219 million, Khyber Circle Rs 225 million, Swat Circle Rs 147 million, Mardan Circle Rs 98 million, Abbottabad Circle Rs 45 million, Swabi Circle Rs 65 million, Dera Ismail Khan Circle Rs 46 million, Bannu Circle Rs 29 million and Mansehra Circle Rs 31 million.

PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has instructed the recovery teams to accelerate their efforts further to ensure maximum compliance from defaulters.

