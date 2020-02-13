Pesco speeds up efforts against power pilferage across province

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive for recovery of dues and to prevent power pilferage across the province.

In this connection, the company's spokesman said that in light of directives of Chief Executive Pesco, the task force teams of Swabi Circle along with police and Pesco personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub division.

During the operation, two persons were caught red handed for taking direct connections from main lines and FIRs were lodged against the both.

During checking the teams removed several tampered meters and recommended legal action against them. During the operation thousands of rupees were also recovered from the defaulters.

Pesco said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and warned that power pilferage must be avoided in the larger interest of the nation. It said due pilferage PESCO has to face financial losses and the whole distribution system gets over loaded due to which general public face inconvenience of frequent power break downs.