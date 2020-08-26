UrduPoint.com
Pesco Stresses Precautionary Measures During Rains

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:31 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has asked people to adopt precautionary measures for avoiding electrocution during rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has asked people to adopt precautionary measures for avoiding electrocution during rains.

The company's spokesperson said that these safety measures include, to properly "earthen" your electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances or cables with wet hands.

He also appealed public to be vigilant and careful while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances, adding they should not tie their pets and cattle with the poles and towers.

Similarly metal wires should be avoided for drying clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off.

Keep a mate under your foot while pressing the clothes, he added.

