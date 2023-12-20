Open Menu

PESCO Sub-Division Paharpur Recover Rs 980,000 During Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESCO Sub-Division Paharpur recover Rs 980,000 during open court

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Sub-division Paharpur SDO Engineer Shakir Hussain held an open court and recovered Rs 980,000 pending dues in Ketch area.

The open court was held following the directions of PESCO Superintending Engineer Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur in connection with the ongoing campaign for recovery of pending dues and against power theft. A large number of PESCO consumers attended the proceedings.

About Rs 980,000 pending dues were collected from PESCO consumers while five others assured the authorities that they would pay their pending dues.

On this occasion, 72 citizens submitted their applications for new PESCO connections.

Speaking on this occasion, SDO Engineer Shakir Hussain said no compromise would be made on electricity theft and actions against direct hooks would continue indiscriminately.

He said more cases would be registered against electricity thieves.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company From PESCO Court

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

5 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

5 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

17 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

17 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan