PESCO Sub-Division Paharpur recover Rs 980,000 during open court

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Sub-division Paharpur SDO Engineer Shakir Hussain held an open court and recovered Rs 980,000 pending dues in Ketch area.

The open court was held following the directions of PESCO Superintending Engineer Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur in connection with the ongoing campaign for recovery of pending dues and against power theft. A large number of PESCO consumers attended the proceedings.

About Rs 980,000 pending dues were collected from PESCO consumers while five others assured the authorities that they would pay their pending dues.

On this occasion, 72 citizens submitted their applications for new PESCO connections.

Speaking on this occasion, SDO Engineer Shakir Hussain said no compromise would be made on electricity theft and actions against direct hooks would continue indiscriminately.

He said more cases would be registered against electricity thieves.

