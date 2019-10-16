Pesco subdivision Thoru to hold 'Khuli Kutcheri' on Oct 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A open court (Khuli Kucheri) of the Thoru sub-division of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will be held on Saturday (October 19) to address the grievances of consumers at their doorsteps.

A spokesperson of the subdivision said the open forum would be held at the guest house of Adnan Khan Mohalla Aka Khail No 2 where SE Wapda Mardan Shah Ras Khan would be listening to complaints of consumers and issuing directives for their resolution.

He said all relevant officials of the subdivision would be present on the occasion to address the complaints of consumers.