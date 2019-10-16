UrduPoint.com
Pesco Subdivision Thoru To Hold 'Khuli Kutcheri' On Oct 19

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A open court (Khuli Kucheri) of the Thoru sub-division of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) will be held on Saturday (October 19) to address the grievances of consumers at their doorsteps.

