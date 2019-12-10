Pesco surveillance teams nab 290 domestic, commercial connections

(@imziishan)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity, removing 290 illegal domestic and commercial connections in various parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity, removing 290 illegal domestic and commercial connections in various parts of the province.

As part of the crackdown, the company's surveillance Wapda House teams under the supervision of Additional Chief EngineerSher Dad Khan checked different areas of Swat Circle and nabbed 14 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

The teams also nabbed 43 commercial and domestic connections in the areas of Hazara-1 Circle for power pilferage.

It checked areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 146 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage. In the areas of ShiekhMaltoonsub divisions of Mardan Circle during checking Pesco surveillance teams nabbed 49 commercial and domestic connections for power pilferage.

The pesco said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in all circles.

Director surveillance has warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the country; otherwise strict action will be taken against electricity stealers.