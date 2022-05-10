UrduPoint.com

PESCO Suspension For Abbottabad, Mansehra Notified

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 03:32 PM

PESCO suspension for Abbottabad, Mansehra notified

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 11th and 16th May from 9 a.m. to 4p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 11th and 16th May from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.

It said the power suspension would affect consumers of 11 KV Nawasher, SDA, Thandyani, Rawalkot, Damtoor, Bagnotar feeders.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 11th and 16th May from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 2, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shisha, Shaheen Shaheed feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Company Shisha Mansehra May From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Rashid Latif joins KPL as Director Cricket Operati ..

Rashid Latif joins KPL as Director Cricket Operations

8 minutes ago
 Cambodia reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 1st t ..

Cambodia reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in over a year

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting of development schemes

DC chairs meeting of development schemes

1 minute ago
 254 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in ..

254 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in the past week

1 minute ago
 'Rich also cry': Russia's sanctioned oligarchs los ..

'Rich also cry': Russia's sanctioned oligarchs lose luxuries

1 minute ago
 Tanzania plans to end sugar, edible oil imports by ..

Tanzania plans to end sugar, edible oil imports by 2015

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.