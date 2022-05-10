PESCO suspension for Abbottabad, Mansehra notified

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 11th and 16th May from 9 a.m. to 4p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 11th and 16th May from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.

It said the power suspension would affect consumers of 11 KV Nawasher, SDA, Thandyani, Rawalkot, Damtoor, Bagnotar feeders.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 11th and 16th May from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 2, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shisha, Shaheen Shaheed feeders will face inconvenience.