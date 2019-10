PESCO Swabi carries out operation against power pilferers

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Swabi Task Force in its on-going drive against power pilferers carried out recovery operation in various adjoining areas of Swabi on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Swabi Task Force in its on-going drive against power pilferers carried out recovery operation in various adjoining areas of Swabi on Saturday.

According to PESCO spokesman task force of PESCO Swabi Circle during midnight conducted in various localities of Gadoon Sub Division and recovered arrerars amounting to Rs 64000 from defaulters.

The spokesman said operation against illegal connections of electricity would continue and strict action would be taken against consumers found guilty of involving in this illegal practice.