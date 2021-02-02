PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The task force of PESCO on Tuesday carried out a grand operation against power pilferers and removed over 22 direct hooks in a drive against illegal consumption of electricity in Sheikh Muhammadi area of 11KV Sheikh Muhammdi feeder.

During operation, the PESCO task force recommended 22 power pilferers for legal action by the relevant police.

PESCO said the drive against illegal consumption of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.