PESCO takes action against 'Kunda' mafia

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :PESCO teams conducted raids against 'Kunda' mafia in the different areas of the city, removed direct hooks and registered cases against those involved in using illegal electricity.

On the instructions of Executive Engineer Pesco Rural Division Shaukatullah Khan Mehsud, under the supervision of SDO Pesco Mandhran Sub Division Naeemuddin and Superintendent Samiullah Khan, the Pesco team carried out a grand operation in the areas of Thoya Sial, Daryaband and Karamatabad for removing of direct hooks and recovery of arrears.

Pesco team visits many streets and removed direct hooks on many poles.

While the police registered 4 cases of electricity theft on the complaint of Pesco team in Cantt and Sadar police stations.

PESCO officials strictly warned the people not to use electricity by illegal means otherwise strict action would be taken by imposing heavy fines and registering of cases.