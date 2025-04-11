PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams on Friday conducted raids against ‘Kunda’ mafia in the different areas of the city, removed direct hooks, issues warning and registered cases against those involved in using illegal electricity here in D.I.Khan

On the instructions of Superintendent Engineer, PESCO, Dera Ismail Khan Circle, Engineer Nadir Zaman Khan Kundi and Executive Engineer PESCO Rural Division, Engineer Muaz Khan, under the supervision of SDO PESCO Sub-Division Cantt Engineer Sanaullah Khan, the company’s team carried out a grand operation in the different areas for removing of direct hooks and recovery of arrears.

The team visits many streets and removed direct hooks on many poles.

The inspection teams are taking strict actions against the persons involved in electricity theft, sending a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated.

PESCO Official said that this operation would continue until the complete eradication of electricity theft in the area.

PESCO official strictly warned the people not to use electricity through illegal means otherwise strict action would be taken by imposing heavy fines and registering of cases.